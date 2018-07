Glennis Grace op straat herkend door Bill Clinton

I was walking in my hometown the Jordaan and then I saw a bunch of people walking by. And one of the ladies that walked besides 42st President Bill Clinton reconized me of my audition of Agt and then introduced me to him. My hair looks like shit and my styling was like oké Glen but i dont care... I like Bill and he was very kind to me.. oké doei!!! Oké Bye ?❤️??

A post shared by Glennis Grace (@glennisgrace) on Jul 26, 2018 at 12:53pm PDT