2 Unlimited-zangeres Anita Doth strijdt opnieuw tegen borstkanker
De Amsterdamse zangeres Anita Doth is opnieuw gediagnosticeerd met borstkanker. Dat meldde de 2 Unlimited-ster vandaag zelf op Instagram.
'Ik ben weer aan het vechten', schrijft zij bij de foto van zichzelf. 'Stuur ons kracht, liefde en licht, dat betekent heel veel voor mij en mijn kinderen.'
Bij de 46-jarige vrouw werd in 2010 ook al borstkanker geconstateerd. Ze wordt behandeld in het OLVG-ziekenhuis.
Anita Doth maakte in de nineties furore met het house-duo 2 Unlimited. Samen met Ray Slijngaard maakte zij de nummers No Limit en Jump for Joy.
I Am fighting again. Just like so many others in the world. Just send us power, love and light and keep us in your prayers and meditations. That would mean the world to me and my kids. I am gratefull for my family and friends support its so hard for them also. Especially mum and dad I can't imagine their pain. And I am gratefull for the medical staff @olvgamsterdam. Just know that I am in my strenght. So I am wearing my smile like armour BAM. And to end on a positive note.... the chemotherapy is effective.. #breastcancer #breastcancermonth #breastcancerawareness #cancer #affecting #nolimit #affectinglives #wakandaforever #mindset #positivethinking #mindovermatter #loa #manifest #manifestdreams #goals @nomalangadraws @braenworks
