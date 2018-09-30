2 Unlimited-zangeres Anita Doth strijdt opnieuw tegen borstkanker

De Amsterdamse zangeres Anita Doth is opnieuw gediagnosticeerd met borstkanker. Dat meldde de 2 Unlimited-ster vandaag zelf op Instagram.

'Ik ben weer aan het vechten', schrijft zij bij de foto van zichzelf. 'Stuur ons kracht, liefde en licht, dat betekent heel veel voor mij en mijn kinderen.'

Bij de 46-jarige vrouw werd in 2010 ook al borstkanker geconstateerd. Ze wordt behandeld in het OLVG-ziekenhuis.

Anita Doth maakte in de nineties furore met het house-duo 2 Unlimited. Samen met Ray Slijngaard maakte zij de nummers No Limit en Jump for Joy.