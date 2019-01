Hiphopfestival Encore gaat niet door

View this post on Instagram

Dear Encore Fam, Unfortunately we will not be able to make Encore Festival happen this year. We hope to come back even harder and better in 2020! ❤ Good news is: you will still see & hear us hosting stages at other festivals this summer, are doing a lot of other cool stuff in 2019 (keep an eye on our pages) + we still rockin' EVERY SATURDAY at Melkweg Amsterdam!! ⚡ Love, Team Encore