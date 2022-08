Orkest met Oekraïnse vluchtelingen treedt vanavond op in Concertgebouw

Starting now on @BBCTwo - The #UkrainianFreedomOrchestra's unforgettable performance at the #BBCProms, including Chopin's Piano Concerto No. 2 in F minor from @Fedorova_Anna. Conducted by @kerilynnwilson



📺 https://t.co/9pDkZouBeC pic.twitter.com/49V7flXBwF