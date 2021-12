Snelle stijging zet door in stad: 80 procent besmettingen nu omikronvariant

A total of 74/92 (80%) randomly selected SARS-CoV-2 positive samples, collected 28th Dec 2021 at @GGDAmsterdam testing facilities, were positive for the Omicron variant based on the spike 371L/373P assay. Thanks to the big efforts by teams at @amsterdamumc & @inBiome. pic.twitter.com/liX8BgvUGK